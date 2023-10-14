Turning Cloudy and Cool on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our weather is turning cool and cloudy, but just for one day.

TONIGHT: Clouds start to build in from north to south overnight. It’ll be breezy and chilly with lows near 50°.

SUNDAY: Cool and cloudy. Temperatures will be stuck in the low 60s all day with a northerly breeze. Pockets of drizzle are possible at times, but I don’t expect much, if any, rain overall. It’s a great day to stay inside, make some chili, and watch football.

MONDAY: Sunshine is back on Monday. The sun will help, but it’ll still be breezy and cool for most of the day. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s Monday afternoon with a northerly breeze.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Sunny days continue through mid-week with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds increase on Thursday ahead of our next system, which could bring a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday.