TVA announces location of power line project in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced the location for a power line project that will help Lee County and Nettleton carry the load of increased energy demand.

Here is a map illustrating the 7.2-mile project.

The power line would begin at the Tupelo-Okolona Transmission Line north of old Union Road and south of Coonewah Creek.

It will extend southeast and end at the Nettleton Substation on the north side of Will Robbins Highway.

To support the project, the Tombigbee Electric Power Association will upgrade its substations in Nettleton and Shannon to increase reliability.

The is expected to be completed and in service by Spring of 2026.

For full details of the project, visit www.tva.com/energy/transmission-projects/nettleton

