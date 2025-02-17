TVA announces plans for the future

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI.) Tennessee Valley Authority is announcing plans to construct and operate a simple cycle frame combustion turbine facility at the New Caledonia site in Lowndes County.

When it’s complete, the new facility’s six units will add approximately 500 megawatts to the grid.

TVA has signed the Record of Decision for the construction and operation of a simple cycle combustion turbine plant on a parcel of TVA-owned land known as the New Caledonia Site.

TVA is announcing this decision after a thorough environmental review and stakeholder engagement process.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement was released on TVA’s website on January 6. and is expected to be published in the Federal Register by February 28th.

