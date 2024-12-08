TVA awards $1.5 million to develop STEM education projects

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., is awarding a record-tying $1.5 million in grants to educators to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects across the Tennessee Valley region.

More than 130,000 students will benefit from the grants for science, technology, engineering, and math projects.

Since 2018, the program has provided nearly $8 million in STEM grants

Grants are awarded to meet the diverse needs of local communities.

The program received 647 grant applications this year, and 342 were selected for funding.

21 of those schools are in Mississippi.

Any school that receives its power from a local power company served by TVA was eligible to apply.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.