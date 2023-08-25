TVA plans to invest $15 billion for anticipated growth

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to invest $15 billion for anticipated growth over the next three years.

The energy provider has invested 25 billion over the last decade in existing and new power generation.

$100 million will pour into energy efficiency and demand response programs to help keep energy bills low.

3,800 megawatts of new generation will be built by 2027.

TVA is also shining a light on solar energy with plans to add 10 thousand megawatts by 2035.

Mississippi is one of the seven states that receive services from TVA with major customers like 4-County and Steel Dynamics.