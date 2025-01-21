TVA Power advises customers to save energy during cold weather

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – With temperatures expected to plummet to near single digits tonight and tomorrow morning, utility providers are asking customers to conserve energy.

These bitter cold mornings are creating a near-record high demand for electricity across the region.

The Tennessee Valley Authority expects the most power to be used on Wednesday morning, January 22.

If enough customers conserve electricity it will reduce potential strain on the power grid.

TVA explains the steps you can take.

“It’s cold this week and we are seeing near-record power demand why we’re not expecting emergency conditions being a smart energy consumer can help you save money and reduce spraying on the power grid we’re asking you to lower power consumption between 6 AM and 10 AM on Wednesday it’s easy to do so Simply set your thermostat at 65 to 68° every degree you lower the temperature you can save about 3% on your power bill,” said

TVA started preparing for this scenario back in September.

The utility has invested more than $430 million in fiscal year 2024 to harden the system overall.

