TVA sets all-time high for power demand

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority set an all-time high this morning for power demand.

TVA said extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to drive up demand for electricity.

It is asking customers to conserve as much power as possible.

January 17’s preliminary numbers stood at 34,526 megawatts.

Many local utilities, including electric co-operatives, receive electricity from TVA.

Wednesday morning’s demand broke the old record from August 2007.

TVA said its grid is stable and generating facilities were performing well.

