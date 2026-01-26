TVA warns about phishing scam in North MS

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- The Tennessee Valley Authority is warning area residents about a circulating scam.

Scammers are texting and emailing customers about rolling blackouts, posing as TVA or local power companies.

The messages will include fake links to click on, which could expose you to viruses and put you at risk of sharing personal information.

Remember, TVA does not send text messages or emails about outage schedules or grid conditions.

To verify any information, always check on TVA’s official website.

