Twin-engine plane crash in Texas kills at least 10 people

Surrealist art and war The exhibition “Monsters & Myths” explores how war’s real-life monstrosities bred metaphorical monsters in mid-20th century paintings and sculptures by such artists as Dalí, Ernst, Masson and Miró - Advertisement -

Rock legend Tina Turner on her voice, finding serenity and losing a son The singer, now 79, has written a memoir, “My Love Story,” and opens up about her years with Ike Turner, falling for a younger man, Buddhism, and the suicide of her son, Craig

War and the art of surrealism The traveling exhibition “Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s,” now at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, explores how the real-life monstrosities of war in the mid-20th century bred metaphorical monsters in paintings and sculptures, by such artists as Salvador Dalí, Max Ernst, André Masson and Joan Miró. Serena Altschul reports. 03:38