Two adults arrested for child sex crimes in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man and a woman from Prentiss County are charged in a child sex crime investigation. 59-year-old Joseph Richard Wilson is charged with ten counts of Statutory Rape and four counts of Molesting a Child for Lustful Purposes. 43-year-old Heather Dione Towery is charged with Accessory After the Fact. Two children are the victims in this case. Wilson’s bond is set at $500,000. Towery’s bond is set at $50,000.