JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two area clinics will share in over a million dollars of federal money coming to Mississippi.

The US Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration is sending over $1 million in American Rescue Plan money to Mississippi.

The extra funds are to help ensure better pandemic response and recovery in rural and other underserved areas.

The Health Resources and Services Administration funds nearly 1,400 community health centers around the country focused on delivering affordable and accessible care to low income patients and those in under-served communities.

In our area, Mantachie Rural Health and Access Family Health Center in Smithville will each receive just over $65,000 dollars.