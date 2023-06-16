Two area sheriffs were publicly threatened by citizens in their counties

NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Threats to law enforcement aren’t uncommon. In the past two weeks, there have been two instances of people publicly threatening area sheriffs.

They said when threats come in, to them or anyone within their department or the community, they have to take them very seriously for their safety and the public’s.

Threats to law enforcement aren’t anything new especially for Sheriff Greg Pollan.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 36 years. This is definitely not my first one. I don’t have a count of how many probably several dozen through the years but this one was very specific, very targeted, very detailed of what he had in mind. It wasn’t only towards me it was towards County Prosecutor Tina Scott, so it’s something we couldn’t take lightly because of the nature of the threat,” said Pollan.

That wasn’t the only threat that was directed toward a sheriff in our area. Just last week Sheriff Eddie Hawkins had the same problem.

“That is a felony here in the state of Mississippi and it can be punishable for up to two years in the state prison for the first offense subsequent offenses can carry even more time,” said Hawkins.

These threats don’t happen often, but these days when they do they are often more public.

Pollan feels it comes with how many of those threats are received now.

“It’s not an every week thing but it for sure happens multiple times a year, and it seems to happen more prevalent now with the popularity of social media,” said Pollan.

Both sheriffs said it can be a challenge to determine if someone is committed to violence or just using colorful speech, but if they feel it’s a serious threat the investigation gets serious.

“With the technology or the services that we have available to us now you will be found and you will be dealt with through the legal system you just don’t do it you know stay away from it because you will be caught and dealt with,” said Pollan.

Both sheriffs encouraged people to be careful about what they say in public and think twice before they press send.

