Two area teachers among finalists for top awards from MDE

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two teachers in the area are among the finalists for top awards from the Mississippi Department of Education.

MDE today announced the finalists for the 2023 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and Teacher of the Year.

Amy Johnson is up for the award in the administrator category. She is the director of the Lee County Career and Technical Center.

April Dill of Starkville is a finalist in the teacher category. Dill teaches in the Millsaps Career and Technical Center at Starkville High School.

The Administrator of the Year will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and other activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The winners will be announced on April 28.

