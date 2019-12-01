Two arrested in brief Webster County chase

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are in jail after a brief car chase in Webster County.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department said Felix Owens and Leland Timms were arrested Saturday at 4:14 in the afternoon.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the Clarkson community.

The vehicle refused to stop, leading officers on a brief chase that ended on Palmer Road.

Deputies said a felony amount of methamphetamine was discovered.

Owens and Timms were booked on drug-related charges along with numerous traffic violations.

Both men are currently waiting for a bond setting.