MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A man and woman face drug charges after a traffic stop in Mathiston.

Daniel Westmoreland and Holly Phillips are facing possession charges.

Mathiston police pulled the duo over on New Years Day.

Westmoreland is charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Phillips is charged with possession of meth.

Both were booked into the Choctaw County Jail.