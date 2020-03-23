Two arrested in Lee County after child found playing in roadway

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people faced charges in Lee County after a child was found playing in a roadway.
Crystal Cooksey, 29, was charged with public intoxication and four counts of contributing to the neglect of a child.
Kenneth Dewayne Bass, 31, was charged with felony child abuse. Bass is also a registered sex offender.
Bass and Cooksey were taken into custody after Lee County deputies were called to a home on County Road 1057 for a welfare concern.
Both suspects remain in jail at Lee County Adult Detention Center.