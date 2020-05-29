Two arrested in scheme to get a gun

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were arrested in an alleged scheme to get a gun.

Javeune Barker, 22, and Tyseauna Roby, 26, were both charged with conspiracy to commit and accessory after the fact.

Barker also faced possession of a stolen firearm charge.

Lowndes County deputies said the duo was involved in a scheme with Jimmy Barker II, 34, to claim a stolen gun.

Jimmy Barker was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, weapon possession by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

He was arrested first in the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.