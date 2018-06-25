Two arrested on unrelated strangulation cases

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men are facing Domestic Violence – Strangulation charges, in separate cases.

Rodney Sherrod, 37, is charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault by Strangulation.

- Advertisement -

Deputies were called to West Minnie Vaughn Road on Sunday about a domestic disturbance.

Sherrod’s partner claims she was choked and nearly passed out.

Sherrod remains in jail.

In an unrelated arrest, Trey Gibbs, 29, was also charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault by Strangulation.

Lowndes County deputies were called after Gibbs’s girlfriend went to the hospital.

The alleged incident happened Saturday but she did not seek treatment until the next day.

Gibbs also remains in jail.