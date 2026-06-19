Two arrested, one wanted in Adams County homicide case

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – CBS affiliate WJTV reports that the Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced two men are in custody and one is wanted in connection to the death of Sincyr Miller.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, Jadarius R. Moore was arrested on June 18, 2026, and charged with murder. He said Jalin L. Johnson is currently in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). The sheriff’s office is seeking a judge’s order to have Johnson transported to Adams County, so he can be formally booked on the murder charge.

Patten said Jayden V. Cayou remains at large and is currently wanted for murder. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

“This day has been on the horizon for quite some time, and our investigators have worked diligently to bring this case to this point. While today’s arrests and charges are an important step forward, our work is not finished. We remain committed to pursuing justice for the victim, his family, and our community,” the sheriff said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cayou can contact 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 442-2752. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Southwest Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

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