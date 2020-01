COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A short pursuit in downtown Columbus turned into two arrests.

The chase ended around 10th Street and 3rd Avenue North.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County Narcotics agents said they were investigating a drug case and attempted to pull someone over.

That’s when the pursuit started.

The names of the two people arrested and any possible charges have not been released.

More information could be released Thursday.