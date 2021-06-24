Two atheist groups and three Mississippi residents file lawsuit against state

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 words are getting the State of Mississippi tagged in a lawsuit.

2 atheist groups and 3 state residents file a lawsuit today against the state for including the slogan “IN GOD WE TRUST” on license plates.

- Advertisement -

The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating nonreligious people’s freedoms of speech and religion by forcing them to display the religious message on their personal vehicles.

Mississippi’s license plates have included the phrase since 2019.