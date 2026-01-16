Two best friends from Tupelo High School to become well-known college football rivals

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a busy week for two former Tupelo High School football standouts, who are now at rival universities.

JJ Hill is now at MSU, where he will soon start practices as a running back for the Bulldogs.

His lifelong friend and Tupelo teammate, Iverson McCoy, is now at Ole Miss, where he will play cornerback for the Rebels.

Both Hill and McCoy graduated from Tupelo High School last month.

Before they left for their universities, they had several celebratory parties thrown for them by family and friends.

Mc Coy said he is looking forward to getting settled in at Ole Miss, and he is especially looking forward to the annual Egg Bowl, where he predicted another win by the Rebels.

Hill’s family members say they will miss having him around, but are excited about the opportunities the Tupelo football star will have to contribute to the Bulldogs in Starkville.

