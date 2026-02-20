Two big trucks collide on Highway 12 in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A lunchtime crash sent a truck driver to the hospital and snarled traffic on Highway 12 in Lowndes County.

Around noon, a dump truck hauling rock and another truck carrying drywall collided on Highway 12 East, between Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary and the intersection with Jack Wiggins Road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said one person was injured.

They were taken by helicopter to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Wreckers had to be called in for the trucks.

Traffic was stalled in both directions while emergency crews cleared the scene and waited for those tow trucks.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

