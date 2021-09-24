Two brothers injured in roofing construction accident Friday afternoon

The incident happened at Aldersgate United Methodist Church about two o'clock.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two brothers were injured in a roofing construction accident Friday afternoon in Starkville.

Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough says the men were part of a crew replacing a roof at the church.

A lift they were using overturned.

One of the men was thrown from the bucket on the lift and injured.

The other man was driving the lift. His legs and one arm were pinned under the machinery.

Bulldog Towing and Starkville Utilities assisted in the rescue because it took a lot of manpower to make the rescue possible.

“It took probably about 30 to 40 people to get him out. So, we had to get a lot of minds together, heads together to get this one figured out. We thank God we got him out,” said Cheif Yarbrough.

Yarbrough tells WCBI the driver was flown to a Tupelo hospital.

The other victim was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center.