A two car accident sends one driver to the hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-A two-car accident happened today on highway 45 in Columbus. A white Camry was heading south on highway 45 and ran into the side of a gray Ford Explorer as it crossed the median.

The Explorer was turned on its’ side and the driver was sent to the hospital. The driver of the Camry said she thought the light was green and by the time she realized it was red she had already hit the Explorer. She and the passenger had no injuries and were able to drive the car away from the scene.