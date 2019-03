LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two vehicles crashed into each other on Highway 82 Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place a few yards after the Macon/Meridian Exit.

It happened in front of Go Box, after one driver appeared to have tried to merge onto the highway.

At least one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.