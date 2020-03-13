Two more cases of presumptive positive coronavirus reported in Mississippi

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mississippi.

Both new cases are from Forrest County.

The first case is an adult female over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. She has been hospitalized.

The second case is an adult male who had recently traveled to Florida. He has been at home self-isolating.

That brings the total cases of coronavirus in the state to three. The first case in the state was also found in Forrest County.