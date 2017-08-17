Two Charged In Connection With Rare Lake Lowndes Burglaries

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two homeless people are accused of breaking-in campers and vehicles at Lake Lowndes State Park.

Jesse and Melissa Ponds are both charged with two counts of burglary.

Lowndes County deputies were first called to the park about 4 AM on Wednesday and again a few hours later.

Campers heard a noise and called law enforcement.

Deputies worked with the park ranger to find the duo in connection with the rare burglaries at the park.

Investigators say the Ponds’ did not have a paid camping spot at the park but were staying on the grounds.

Stolen property was found.

Deputies are investigating whether the Ponds’ are connected to other burglaries in the area.

Mugshots for the Ponds’ were not available Thursday afternoon.

Jesse Ponds is in custody but Melissa Ponds is not.