Two charged in killing, robbing of Corinth man

Shaquavia Gunn and Darius Deen

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are charged with Capital Murder in connection with the murder of a Corinth man.

Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance says Shaquavia Gunn, 18, was arrested Thursday evening.

She was a friend of George Harris, 57, who was found shot to death Monday morning on the front porch of his Corinth home.

Chief Dance says a second suspect, Darius Deen, 20, was arrested Friday afternoon at a Booneville motel.

The chief says police also found a .357 revolver in Deen’s room, that is believed to be the murder weapon.

The chief says money was taken from Harris, along with a cell phone and his wallet.

Bond has not been set for either suspect and Chief Dance says more arrests are possible.