Two charged with posession of controlled substance, child endangerment in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing charges after investigators find drugs, cash, and a gun in a hotel room in Houston.

Chickasaw County deputies and Houston police officers responded to a call at the Holiday Terrace Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

They found several grams of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, along with ecstasy, a handgun, and more than $4,000 in cash.

Officers arrested Antonio Coleman, 32, and Devarius Atkinson, 35.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

Colemen was charged with possession of a firearm by a prior convicted felon.