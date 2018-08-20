Two charged with torching Oxford apartment

OXFORD (WCBI) – Money may be the least of the worries for an Oxford man and his accomplice. 32 year old Derell Tyson is accused of arson after his apartment burned last Tuesday night.

Oxford Police said the fire looked suspicious and after questioning Tyson he admitted he had money problems which led to the fire. A second suspect 26 year old Raynaldo Ward of Coldwater is accused of being the man who actually started the fire in Tysons Links Apartment. Damage from the blaze was light.