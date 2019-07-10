Two charged with child deprivation in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A child was found walking down a Lowndes County road at two in the morning with no clothes on.

Now, two people have been charged with felony child deprivation.

Alejandro Martinez, 31, and Britney Brooks, 26, are both facing four counts.

The child was found on Robin Circle but lived at 1303 Hughes Road.

That’s where deputies found an open door to a home and Martinez told them the child lived there.

Deputies said there was a horrible stench coming from the house and unbearable living conditions.

Investigators told WCBI there were four children living there, ages 5, 10, 2, and 1.

The kids were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Child Protective Services has taken custody of the children.