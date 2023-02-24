Two Columbus men each plead guilty to sexual battery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men pleaded guilty to sexual battery.

Joel and Joshua Guyton each pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery.

They will both serve three years in prison and be on probation for five years.

When they were originally indicted, the duo was charged with two counts of sexual battery back in November 2020.

The reported victims were 10 and 11 at the time of the crime.

