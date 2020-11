COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Two Columbus teens are facing child sex crime charges.

16-year-old Joel and 18-year-old Joshua Guyton are both charged with two counts of sexual battery.

A Lowndes County grand jury recently indicted the duo.

Prosecutors believe the alleged incidents happened back in July.

The reported victims were 10 and 11 at the time.

No court date has been set.

Mugshots for the Guyton’s were not available as of Monday, November 9th.