Two escaped inmates from Raymond Detention Center may be in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two escaped inmates from the Raymond Detention Center are believed to be on the run in Texas.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, 36-year-old Traverro McElroy and 31-year-old Tyler Payne were not at the jail for a headcount on Christmas morning.

The two are believed to have stolen a car from Belmont church on Highway 18.

That car was found today in a body of water in Anna, Texas. Payne is from that area of Texas.

Sheriff Jones said this is a criminal and administrative investigation.

