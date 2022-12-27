Two escaped inmates from Raymond Detention Center may be in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two escaped inmates from the Raymond Detention Center are believed to be on the run in Texas.
According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, 36-year-old Traverro McElroy and 31-year-old Tyler Payne were not at the jail for a headcount on Christmas morning.
The two are believed to have stolen a car from Belmont church on Highway 18.
That car was found today in a body of water in Anna, Texas. Payne is from that area of Texas.
Sheriff Jones said this is a criminal and administrative investigation.
