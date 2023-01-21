Two former school campuses have become local venues

The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments.

The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions.

The former Lee middle school and East Oktibbeha County High School have graduated into living spaces, office spaces, and event venues.

“We talked to the school district and worked out a deal so we could use part of the building for our wildlife camera business and use the rest of the building to turn it into a venue that’s useful for the whole area,” said co-owner of The Hill and Moor Robbie Taylor.

Robbie Taylor is a co-owner at The Hill and Moor in Crawford, previously East Oktibbeha High School. He and his family live just a couple miles from the old school and saw a need that could be filled.

“We have a unique venue in this part of the county so there’s a lot of business out in this area so it’s been kind of exciting to see how people have embraced us,” said Taylor.

Both locations can both be used as wedding venues. The Lyceum is open for booking while the Hill and Moor are currently wrapping up construction.

“We have an outdoor space, we have a dining area, and we also have a large gymnasium that we use for receptions and large events,” said Taylor.

The Hill and Moor have also turned old classrooms into bedrooms and the venue can hold up to 700 people. Taylor has his heart set on opening the Hill and Moor’s doors right after Valentine’s day.

“We have been here for about a year and a half and we have just finished construction, our open house is February 16 from 1 until 5,” said Taylor.

Owners from both locations are thankful for the people that continue to support them in the transition from classroom to venue.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter