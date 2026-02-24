Two grass fires keep firefighters busy in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday afternoon, the Rural Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Highway 8.

When units arrived on scene, they called for additional resources, as the fire was posing a threat to a structure and vehicles nearby.

Becker-Athens and Hamilton Volunteer Fire Departments assisted.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes, without damage to any structures.

Later that afternoon, another grass fire caused minor damage to a home.

Cason Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Pickle Drive.

Units reported heavy fire on both sides of Liberty, including hay bales on fire.

Back up was called, and the blaze was contained within two hours.

The estimated size of the fire was 40 to 50 acres.

No injuries were reported.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission, Nettleton, Union, Amory, Evergreen, and Dorsey fire departments assisted.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.