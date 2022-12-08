Two groups partner to host toy drive for children in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are helping Santa get gifts for some kids in Lowndes County.

The Community Benefit Committee works year-round to help people in the area, but things really kick into high gear at Christmas.

Along with Sheriff Eddie Hawkins’ Office, they are organizing three events.

The two groups have been holding a toy drive to get new toys under the tree for children in the Foster Care system.

And for a second year, they are also giving toys to the children of Trustees at the Lowndes County Jail and holding a Christmas dinner for their families.

They’ve also been partnering with the city and county schools to choose kids who will have a chance to Shop With A Cop.

Organizers said there are a lot of families to provide for this year.

“We know that the City of Columbus and Lowndes County, they’re filled with very giving individuals, and at this time of the year where the spirit is to give; the spirit is to enhance lives, we want people to really feel good about opportunities to be a part of this as well,” said Julie Parker, Community Benefit Committee.

“Our Sheriff likes to get out in the community and work with other agencies and make sure Christmas happens for a lot of kids in our community. Without these organizations and our Sheriff’s Department, a lot of these kids wouldn’t have Christmas at all,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

There are still opportunities to give. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. You can also make monetary donations by contacting Sanders or members of the Community Benefit Committee.

