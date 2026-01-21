Two gunshot victims show up at hospital; CPD investigating

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after two young men showed up at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Tuesday night with gunshot wounds.

Police say they got the 9‑1‑1 call around 9:40, but when officers arrived, both victims refused to cooperate and gave conflicting stories about where the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the gunfire may have come from another vehicle while the victims were driving along Highway 82.

Both men, aged 18 and 19, are expected to recover.

Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers had to contact the victims’ parents themselves, and he says the lack of cooperation is part of a dangerous trend of what he calls “street justice.”

“These parents… when we call them, they don’t know if we’re telling them their child’s been shot — or killed. These young people think this is a game. I’m begging them… put the guns down. You’re throwing your lives away,” said Chief Daughtry.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Chief Daughtry says he plans to push state lawmakers for tougher penalties for reckless shootings.