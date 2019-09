CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Choctaw County investigators confirm two people were shot Monday evening.

The shooting happened at a residence on L Ashford Road in Ackerman around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say two people were flown to area hospitals from injuries in the shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

No other details were immediately made available.