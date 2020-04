COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were injured after an SUV slammed into a tree in a driveway.

The accident happened on Dickerson Lane, just off Highway 45, in Columbus.

Firefighters and EMS were called to the scene about 9 AM today.

The white SUV hit the tree in the driveway of a home.

Columbus police were also on scene.

CPD has not released any information about the crash.