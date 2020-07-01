Two Killed In Monroe County Crash

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are killed in Monroe County on Wednesday morning after a crash involving a mobile home.

The accident happened on Highway 45 Alternate, just south of Egypt Road, about 8:45 AM.

It appears that a mobile home was being hauled down the highway by an 18-wheeler when the accident happened.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed the fatalities but was not able to release any information about the victims, at this time.

Two other people were injured in the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident but has not released any information.