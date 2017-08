OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are killed in a one vehicle accident in Oktibbeha County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 82, just before the Clayton Village exit, about 10 AM.

State troopers say the vehicle went down an embankment.

A third person was injured.

No names or vehicle description has been released at this time.

Crews still trying to clear the scene.