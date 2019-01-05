Two local women are committed to living a healthier lifestyle in 2019

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Every New Year, thousands of people make resolutions.

However, according to businessinsider.com, 80% of New Year’s Resolutions fail by February.

Having said that, some people in the local area don’t fall into that number.

Kay Aasand and Pam Sykes are two local women who don’t know each other, but they have a few things in common.

They’ve both made drastic lifestyle changes, and they’ve both been committed to these changes for almost two years.

“I’d gotten to a point in my life where I was retired, so I was at home sitting and the more I sat the worse it got. I have back problems and knee problems and of course the weight did not help. I got very depressed and just finally got tired of it all and I said I’ve got to do something, It’s got to come from me because I don’t want to live the rest of my life like this,” said Kay Aasand.

Aasand, a resident of Starkville, made a decision in September of 2017 that would impact her life for the better. Over the past year, she’s lost 74 pounds. She plans on losing 50 more before the end of 2019. She says it wasn’t easy to do.

“I was so heavy I couldn’t do… my joints would not let me do the treadmill, the elliptical, the bike, it hurt too bad. Physically I hurt, so I started in the water. And now I’m out of the water onto the gym floor doing things that I would not have done…that I could not have done before,” said Aasand.

Aasand says there are some days when finding the motivation can be hard.

“I make myself do it. Even when I don’t want to. You just have to make yourself do it. You know, that’s just part of the journey,” said Aasand.

But it’s not all about going to the gym. In Columbus, Pam Sykes has been an active gym member for over 10 years. Two years ago, she knew she needed to do more.

“I try to focus on lifestyle changes and little habits that make a difference. The most important thing to me is if there’s no junk food in the house, you can’t eat junk food,” said Sykes.

Sykes says newer, healthier habits will eventually take the place of the old ones.

“Seeing results, It was easier to sustain it. Now it’s clearly become my habit,” said Sykes.

When it comes to picking a routine for the new year, experts say don’t over do it.

“What we try to strive for is what works in your life, what can you commit to doing every single day, every single week, for the long term. That’s going to help set you up for success so consistency is key.” said Fitness Factor’s Director of Personal Training Whitney Brown.

For anyone thinking of living a healthier lifestyle this year, both women say the important thing is to just try.

“The biggest thing is just dive in.You will never know until you try,” said Sykes.

“If you don’t try, you’ll never get anywhere,” said Aasand.

Both women also say finding a gym home that has a comfortable and encouraging atmosphere is also vital to making a lasting change.