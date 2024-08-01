Two Lowndes Co. airports set to get millions in grants for upgrades

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Lowndes County airports receive millions of dollars in grants for upgrades.

The Columbus-Lowndes County Airport, just off Highway 69, is getting $2.3 million in FAA Airport Improvement Program grants.

Funds will be used to rehabilitate the existing runway and build a new hanger.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office said the Golden Triangle Regional Airport will also receive $1.6 million.

The money will reseal portions of the airport landing areas, create drainage ditches, and build security gates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X