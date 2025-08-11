Two men and one teenager face multiple charges in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men and one teenager are facing charges in Monroe County.

Jeremy Ferrell of Adamsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for Marijuana with intent to sell.

Ferrell’s bond was set at $50,000, and he is currently being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Also in Monroe County, 18-year-old David Jones of Tupelo and 24-year-old Austin Stanford of Amory are both being charged with burglary, breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Their bonds were set at $15,000 each.

Both Jones and Stanford are being housed at the Monroe County jail.

