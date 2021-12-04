Two men are dead following an overnight shooting in Nettleton

Agencies continue to gather information on the homicide.

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI)- A double homicide at the Roy Black Memorial Park in Nettleton leaves investigators with more questions than answers.

It happened early Friday morning.

Police Chief Gary Monaghan tells WCBI the motive leading to the gunfire is unclear.

“They shot each other. That’s what we’re trying to figure out. We don’t know what happened,” said Chief Monaghan.

But here’s what we do know.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greens confirms the two victims are 45-year-old Nakeyce Bradford of Memphis and 19-year-old Keandra Johnson of Nettleton.

Bradford was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Johnson died on the scene.

” It always scares people when something like this happens, but it can happen anywhere,” said Monaghan.

Johnson’s family member, Jimmy Townsend, says it’s time to put an end to gun violence.

” I’m concerned about the number of children getting killed and killing each other,” said Townsend.

For Townsend, this shooting hits close to home. His son died a few years ago of violence.

” It’s one of those things I wouldn’t wish anybody to live with. I’m trying to work with some church people to see what we can do to eliminate the killing and get them involved,” said Townsend.

Agencies continue to gather information on the homicide.

The bodies are being sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

If you have any information, contact the Nettleton Police Department.

The shooting remains under investigation.