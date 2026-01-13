Two men caught stealing from and setting fire to a building in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are in custody in Lowndes County after deputies say they were caught stealing from a storage building and linked to an arson.

Investigators identified them as 35-year-old Jonathan Shumaker and 38-year-old Darin Haynes Jr.

Deputies said surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into a vehicle and setting a fire inside a nearby business.

Both are being held at the Lowndes County Detention Center, awaiting their first court appearance.

