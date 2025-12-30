Two men charged in connection with several firearm thefts from a Nettleton store

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Police have arrested two men who were charged in connection with firearm thefts from a Nettleton store.

Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said 19-year-old Caleb Whitfield and 21-year-old Ahkeemus Buckner were arrested Monday in Amory.

Chief Monaghan said Whitfield and Buckner are suspects in the theft of two firearms from Hometown Market.

Chief Monaghan said Buckner was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting, while Whitfield has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Monaghan said more information should be available on the case. Bond hasn’t been set for the suspects. Both are in the Lee County Jail.

