Two men charged with felony kidnapping in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Monroe County are charged with Felony Kidnapping.

On January 21st, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call stating they were concerned someone was being held against their will at the City of Aberdeen Housing Complex off Short Street.

When deputies arrived,d they found 5 people at the residence. After investigating, it was determined that at least one victim was being held against their will.

A firearm was also recovered.

Anthony Edwards of West Point and Kalvin Wyatt of Aberdeen were each charged with Felony Kidnapping.

Edwards is currently out on bond on another felony charge.

Both suspects are being held at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.